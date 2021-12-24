First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

HYLS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 237,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,075. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.