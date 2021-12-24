New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 469,622 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 469,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,728,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

