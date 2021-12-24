ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 5.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.