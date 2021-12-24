New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $936.57 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,352,567 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $936,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.56. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

