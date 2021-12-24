NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Position Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,083 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises approximately 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $39,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 137.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 253,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

