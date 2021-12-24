Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Eq LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eq LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 4.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eq LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $87.27 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85.

