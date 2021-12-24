Navalign LLC Invests $277,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $652.83 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.96.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

