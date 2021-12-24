Navalign LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

