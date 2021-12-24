Navalign LLC Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $81.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.