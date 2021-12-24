New South Capital Management Inc. Has $57.11 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,935 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for approximately 2.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $57,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

