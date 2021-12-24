MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.