Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.