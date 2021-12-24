Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,659. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.