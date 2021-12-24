Nvwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $99.34. 4,482,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

