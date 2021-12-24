Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. 754,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

