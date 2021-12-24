Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $109,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

G traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 550,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

