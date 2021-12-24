Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $47,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 258,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,069. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.