HARD Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.24 or 0.07983562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,811.86 or 1.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00072238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007484 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.