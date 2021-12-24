Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 575,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

