McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.83 and its 200-day moving average is $611.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $696.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

