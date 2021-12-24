McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $609,000. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,806,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

