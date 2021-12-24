Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

