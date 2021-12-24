StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 225,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

