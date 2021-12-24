StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

