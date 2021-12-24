Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 91.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 297,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

