Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,190,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

