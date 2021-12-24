StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $396.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its 200-day moving average is $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

