Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

