Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $662,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 838,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

