Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $108,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

