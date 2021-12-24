Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.43

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.43 and traded as low as $108.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 290 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.