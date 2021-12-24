Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.70. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

