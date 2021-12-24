Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.01

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.01 and traded as low as $127.03. Kerry Group shares last traded at $128.55, with a volume of 8,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.