Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.06

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.06 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 72.39 ($0.96). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 47,442 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

