Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668,516 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 4.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Open Text worth $121,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 418.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.