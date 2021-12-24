Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,658 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2,996.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

