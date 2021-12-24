TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 16,775.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.