First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.87% of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

