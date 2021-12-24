First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FTXL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 20,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $81.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.