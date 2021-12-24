First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

GRID traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. 47,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

