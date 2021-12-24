Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 2,313.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

