Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

