Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 259 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.