Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

