Sands Capital Management LLC Has $153.38 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of HUTCHMED worth $153,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after acquiring an additional 233,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. 169,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,742. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

