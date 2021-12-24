PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $330,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 2,880,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,492. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

