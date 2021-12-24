Solitude Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The company has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

