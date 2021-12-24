Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

