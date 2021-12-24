Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $48,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $7,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

TECH stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.65. 99,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,043. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $310.62 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.