Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.99. 741,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,459 shares of company stock worth $7,000,722 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

